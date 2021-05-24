Power fully restored in the Central Division

Energy Fiji Limited has confirmed that the power supply has been restored for the whole of the Central Division.
Minister for National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says the work on the inspection of transmission lines in the West has been affected by the current adverse weather.
Seruiratu says they have been assured by EFL that works rectification and restoration of power supply will resume once the current system is cleared.
