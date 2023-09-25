Poverty can be addressed through farming

Despite the over 90 percent of i-Taukei landowners in Fiji, the community continues to record the highest percentage of poverty in Fiji and this needs to be addressed.

This is highlighted by Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu while speaking to the Nakoro/Nase Investment Cooperative in Vatukoula who says the i-Taukei community has the resources and this will only come to fruition if members of the community work together and work hard.

Rayalu says the turnover from farming and resources that the i-Taukei community have can address the increasing poverty issues.

“We have to work together, we have to look after one other, because help and assistance begins at home. We know that we can achieve our target if we work together. The i-Taukei community is well known for communal work. We have the resources and the only thing we have to do is to best utilize them. That is the only way forward.”

Rayalu says the Ministry will continue to monitor the farming progress in Nakoro and Nase and will provide the support needed to help assist the farming programmes in place in Vatukoula.

Rayalu handed over a Solis 75RX 4WD tractor valued at $46,620.00 to the Nakoro/Nase Investment Cooperative in Vatukoula.

This assistance was provided under the Ministry’s Farm Mechanization Program whereby the cooperative paid one-third of the cost of $15,540.00, and the Ministry covered the remaining two-thirds.