Poultry farm under spotlight

The Environment Ministry is exploring options on the action to be taken against the owners of a poultry farm who were illegally dumping wet chicken waste along the Queens Highway in Navua.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says a team visited the area following which a prohibition notice was given to the company to stop irresponsible dumping.

The company was also ordered to restore and rehabilitate the area where they had dumped chicken waste.

However, Wycliffe says this was not done and they still received complaints.

He says their Department is now looking at legal options.

“The penalties are huge. It can be anything up to a million dollars and the Environment Management Act talks about five times that if its a corporate body so we got plenty of penalty options. Offcourse there is you know things like first time offense, second time offense and all that.”

People living in the area have raised their concerns with the Advisory Council.