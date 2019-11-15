Poultry companies warned to abide by the Environment Act

The Ministry of Environment has issued several prohibition notices to companies found not complying with the Environment Management Act 2005.

Recent field inspection conducted by the Ministry of Environment officers have raised concerns about the negative impacts of operation of some large poultry facilities in Fiji on the environment and health of nearby residents.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they take complaints of operation that have no regard for the environment and human health seriously.

The Environment Management Act 2005 stipulates that anyone “who knowingly or intentionally or with reckless disregard to human health, safety or the environment, causes pollution incident that results in harm to human health or safety, or severe damage to the environment commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $1,000,000 or to life imprisonment or both.

Reddy says this penalty is five times higher for a corporate body.

The Minister warns that all livestock facility must med the Environment Impact Assessment requirements.