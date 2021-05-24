Potential new variant continue to pose risks

While the reopening of our border to tourism last December marked a major step towards economic recovery, the World Bank in its latest report says some risks remain.

Tourists and visitors have begun returning from our traditional source markets, especially Australia after a 21-month closure.

The World Bank in its East Asia Pacific Economic Update titled Braving the Storms states that initial figures show the arrivals to be around 45 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Chief Economist, Aaditya Mattoo however says while this is a positive sign, recovery is likely to be slow.

Mattoo adds risks remain due to the emergence of potential new variants, a highly vulnerable population given the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Fiji, and the risk of cyclones and floods.

He says the high dependence on tourism adds to the vulnerability of sustained recovery and highlights the need for diversified sources of growth.

Mattoo says attracting more foreign direct investment and expanding the role of the private sector in the economy will require modernizing the legal and regulatory framework.

“The other thing silver lining of this crisis, the pandemic has been accelerated diffusion of technologies. Again this accelerated diffusion needs to be wider, to benefit not just a few rich families and a few big firms but also small-medium enterprises and poor people so that they can engage more productively in the economy and they can take advantage of the learning opportunities.”

Mattoo says the structural reform agenda includes building climate resilience and creating a more supportive environment for private-sector-led growth.