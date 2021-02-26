Postal boxes still in demand

Postal boxes in the country are still in demand following COVID-19

Post Fiji Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod, says they have moved boxes from places where there is no demand to areas where it is needed most.

Bansod says they have close to 70,000 postal boxes.

“So if you see traditionally when the time comes up for the post boxes payment most of the people start paying straight on time so that shows the commitment from the people that they wanted the post boxes there.”

Post-Fiji had earlier suffered a huge hit to its revenue after international parcels stopped coming in however, Bansod says with minimal border openings they are getting back on track.