Post moterm rules death as homicide

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 4:30 pm

The death of a 42-year-old man who was found in Nausori town over the weekend is now being treated as a homicide.

The man was found lying unconscious on one of the streets in town on Saturday night.

Police were attending to a report of a brawl when they came across the deceased.

The man was conveyed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says a post mortem has been conducted following which they are treating the case as homicide.

The investigation continues.

