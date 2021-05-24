News
Post moterm rules death as homicide
January 26, 2022 4:30 pm
The death of a 42-year-old man who was found in Nausori town over the weekend is now being treated as a homicide.
The man was found lying unconscious on one of the streets in town on Saturday night.
Police were attending to a report of a brawl when they came across the deceased.
The man was conveyed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu says a post mortem has been conducted following which they are treating the case as homicide.
The investigation continues.
