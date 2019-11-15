Home

News

Post mortem to be conducted on man’s body today

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 21, 2020 1:30 pm

A post mortem examination will be conducted today on the body of a man that was discovered in Natokowaqa, Lautoka on Sunday.

It is believed that the body discovered was of a 22-year-old man who has been identified by family members.

Investigation continues.

