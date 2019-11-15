News
Post mortem to be conducted on 30-year-old
August 18, 2020 10:49 am
A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of the man whose body was discovered in Qauia, Lami yesterday afternoon.
A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of the man whose body was discovered in Qauia, Lami yesterday afternoon.
Police say the 30-year old victim was last seen on July 25th leaving his home in Qauia.
When he failed to return home, a missing person’s report was lodged at the Lami Police Station, but all search efforts were negative.
Article continues after advertisement
Yesterday afternoon a 47-year- old man residing at the Settlement, discovered the victim’s body near a track while heading towards his plantation.
The victim was identified by his brother.