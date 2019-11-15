Post mortem to be conducted on 30-year-old

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of the man whose body was discovered in Qauia, Lami yesterday afternoon.

Police say the 30-year old victim was last seen on July 25th leaving his home in Qauia.

When he failed to return home, a missing person’s report was lodged at the Lami Police Station, but all search efforts were negative.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday afternoon a 47-year- old man residing at the Settlement, discovered the victim’s body near a track while heading towards his plantation.

The victim was identified by his brother.