FIJIAN BUDGET
News

Post mortem results for Lami woman awaited

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 23, 2020 12:50 pm
A post mortem was conducted today on the body of a woman found inside her Lami shop on Tuesday night.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the investigation into the 35-year-old woman’s death continues.

The National Fire Authority was alerted to a fire in Lami Town around 9pm on Tuesday and when firefighters arrived at the scene they found a room of the top flat of the shop in flames.

The NFA says they found the woman in the two-bedroom flat.

The victim was unresponsive and quickly taken to the CWM hospital where she was pronounced dead.

 

