News

Post mortem on woman found in Kinoya to be conducted today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 31, 2019 12:19 pm

The post mortem examination of a woman who was found dead at her home in Kinoya, Nasinu will be conducted today.

Police say the suspect is still in custody as the investigation continues.

It is alleged the victim’s husband a 53-year-old businessman murdered her and surrendered himself at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police say the alleged incident happened on Sunday.

The man is yet to be charged.

