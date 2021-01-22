Home

TC ANA
Post mortem due for two bodies found in Sigatoka

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 4:50 pm

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found inside their Sigatoka home earlier today.

A police investigation into the incident next to Lawai village has begun.

The couple’s body has been transferred to the Sigatoka Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Nearby residents told FBC News that the two bodies were found this morning and the incident is believed to have happened over the weekend.

The residents also say the couple who are in their 60s operate a business.

