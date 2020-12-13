Home

Post-Fiji to employ more staff

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 7:15 am

Post-Fiji Limited plans to employ more staff, particularly those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19

Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod says the business is getting back on track after a massive decline in revenue noted in recent months.

Dr Bansod adds they’re planning to employ about 60 Fijians by year-end.

“This is a great opportunity for the people to come on board for a short period of time, put their sincerity and hard work and learn about postal services and who knows they can be a new employee of Post Fiji in the near future as well.”

Post-Fiji earlier this year experienced a ninety-percent decrease in revenue as the operations of the company’s essential services were halted.

The Chief Executive says they currently employ almost 400 staff based at their branches across Fiji.

 

