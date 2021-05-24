Home

Post Fiji recognizes long serving staff

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 12:20 pm

42 employees of Post Fiji were recognized today for their long-term service with the mailing company.

These workers have been with the company for 25 plus years and Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod has thanked them for their loyalty.

Bansod told these workers to teach the newcomers the values of the business and that is to serve with integrity.



“You’ve been very honest and have done the hard yard when the manual processes were there, this was before technology and you still manage that show with all your effort and this is the time you need to give that knowledge and skills to the upcoming generations so they take on that.”

Bansod says it is rare to see people last in the organization these days hence why they need to be acknowledged.

The staff received certificates from Post Fiji as an appreciation for their service.

Post-Fiji will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary later this month.

