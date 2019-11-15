Post-Fiji diversifies its services

Post-Fiji has diversified into groceries to try and keep earning revenue as postal services drop due to COVID-19.

Its mini-mart at the Suva Shop was launched yesterday by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the key feature of the new service is Post Fiji’s e-shop for groceries.

“You know in these times we need to take a number of measures. In every adversity, you need to be innovative. If you are innovative, you will survive.”

Twenty shops Fiji wide will be stocked with basic food items and orders will be delivered door to door EMS services.

Customers can order and pay online, or via Post Fiji’s call center.

The postal service has noted a decline in mail services and the sale of stationery due to the current economic climate.