Post-Fiji Call Center completes 2 years of service

Established in March 2020, Post Fiji’s Call Centre has completed its second year of service.

With the inclusion of technology, the call centre was introduced to handle various concerns on service delivery.

Team Leader Ashneel Kumar says they receive a large number of queries in relation to complicated parcels, damaged goods, and money orders to name a few.

“In a month we receive about 2000-3000 calls, the emails we looking at about 1000 plus emails so about 1200-1300 emails and the web-chats can be anywhere from 700-800 web-chats”

The call centre was established for domestic and international customers and has been described as a game-changer.