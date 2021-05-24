Home

News

Post Fiji boss defends staff against theft claims

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 12:20 pm
[File Photo]

The Chief Executive of Post Fiji Limited says they have a strict zero-tolerance policy against stealing.

CEO Doctor, Anirudha Bansod made the comment in light of social media allegations that postal workers are stealing or tampering with mail.

Dr Bansod has refuted these allegations saying CCTV cameras are installed in all key areas and dispatching and delivery activities are recorded.

Article continues after advertisement


[CEO Doctor, Anirudha Bansod]

He says parcels are handled by various agencies and the chances of them being stolen are low.

Dr Bansod says however that certain items are prohibited under respective country laws and various agencies’ regulations control guidelines.

“The issue of the iPad that people are talking about, the Postal network don’t allow those sort of equipment to come here as well. So to claim that the iPad has been stolen or certain technology, know that there are certain UPU regulations that are there, we don’t allow it to come here.”

Bansod says blaming his staff is unwarranted as these allegations have not been reported to them directly.

He says Post Fiji does not support social media criticism and allegations without any proof or details.

