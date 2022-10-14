Post Fiji believes in Diversification

[File Photo]

All 58 Post Fiji outlets are now engaged in the retail of goods, including stationeries and groceries.

These outlets are also involved in insurance sales.

Post Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Anirudha Bansod says the new venture came into sight as they tried to adapt to modern ways of service delivery.

“We are a 151-year-old company and we continue to provide the services, over a period of time, we diversified the business which was a need for a postal business. We can’t get stuck up with the traditional model.”

Dr Bansod says Post Fiji plans to sell motor vehicles and outboard motor lubricants, as well as provide fuel service stations in key strategic locations.