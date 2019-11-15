Post enumeration survey next for Agriculture census

The Ministry of Agriculture has wrapped up its census count and will now focus on a post enumeration survey.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says given this was one of their most comprehensive censuses to date with full national coverage, the information volume will be significant.

The census covered four subsectors of Agriculture including livestock, crops and sugar, fisheries and forestry.

Bose says among their immediate priorities is to ensure the data is credible.

“We conduct a post enumeration survey of the actual census that we have conducted. This enables us to identify errors committed during the actual exercise itself. We are able to identify some of the discrepancies in the count, in the total number of count that was conducted during actual census exercise.”

The 2020 Agriculture Census was carried out over 20 days from the 10th to the 29th of February.

As of midnight on Saturday, close to 80 000 households had been counted across the four divisions.

The Census Coordinator says a preliminary report on the data is expected as early as next month.