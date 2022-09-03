Post-arrival tests removed as entry requirement

International travelers will no longer require a COVID-19 test on arrival due to Fiji’s community-wide immunization and low cases.

This will come in effect from Monday.

Having welcomed record visitor arrivals in July, with strong year to date recovery, this change adds to Fiji’s increasing competitiveness as a tourism destination.

The Entry Test Fiji portal, used to pre-book tests, will no longer accept new booking from Monday.

Travelers with pre-booked and paid in-country tests, prior to the effective date, should undertake the test for their safety and that of the Fijian community.

As current practice, testing providers must honor their bookings and report results to the Ministry of Health and travelers arriving into Fiji will also need to self-report on a single immigration card.

While the mandatory in-country test no longer applies, anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is still required to get tested.

Those who test positive will now be required to isolate for a minimum of five days and if they have symptoms after five days, they must complete seven days of isolation.

The reduction in the isolation period from seven days to five days will greatly assist the Fijian tourism industry.

With hotels reporting occupancy at pre-COVID levels, they will now be able to free up inventory easing the pressure during peak tourism season which will allow them to take new bookings