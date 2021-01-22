Possible election dates revealed

Possible dates for the 2022 general election is being discussed at the first meeting of the Electoral Commission with the political parties.

Commission chair, Suresh Chandra, says the writ of elections can be issued as early as May 26th, 2022 and the latest by November 26th, 2022.

He says if the writ is issued in May then elections will be held on July 9th, adding that an issuance of the writ in November will result in elections being held on January 9th 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Chandra is assuring Fijians that the Commission together with Supervisor of Elections and the Fijian Elections Office is working hard to plan and deliver another credible General Election.

He also revealed that there will be a review of the number of seats for the next Election.

“This year the Electoral Commission in accordance with section 54 of the constitution will be reviewing the total number of seats for the 2022 general election. We anticipate to do this in June 2021.”

The meeting between the Electoral Commission and all registered political parties is still underway.