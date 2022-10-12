Possession of child pornography should be criminalized: DPP

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has proposed that the Juveniles Act should be amended to criminalize the simple act of possession of child pornography.

While giving his submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, Pryde says currently the simple act of possession of child pornography is not a criminal offence in Fiji.

He says they note that the Cybercrime Act has amended the Juveniles Act by section 62A, however, while the amendment defined pornographic activity in broader terms as it relates to children, it does not appear to criminalize the simple possession of child pornography on computers.

“The possession of child pornography on a computer system would need to be included in the Juveniles Act or possibly as a separate offence under the Crimes Act in order to conform article 9 (1) (e) of the Convention.”

Pryde says the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime represents a progressive move towards the facilitation of greater international co-operation in dealing with cybercrime.