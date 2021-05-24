Positive turnout at LTA north consultation

There was a good turnout at the Land Transport Authority PSV stakeholder consultation at the Labasa Civic Centre today.

LTA’s Manager Legal Navilesh Chand says the consultation is essential as it allows members of the public to share their experiences, views, needs and challenges on their operations and services.

The consultation today centred around permit holders for minibuses, rental cars and hire vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says they want feedback and input on matters relating to the permit policies, processes and their industry.

“You, our stakeholders are very important to us. So, we can have a joint venture of these means, processes, ways, ideas and so forth to improve our service delivery to you. And, for greater compliance on the part of permit holders or future permit holders with respect to the rules in place.”

The consultation committee met with Minibus permit holders in the morning, rental car operators at lunchtime and hire vehicle owners early this afternoon.

Concerns were raised on LTA’s service delivery, the issuance of permits and the timeline for processing applications with the LTA.