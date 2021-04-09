Positive submissions on Electoral Bills

The public consultations on the review of the Electoral Bills continue to draw interest from the public in the Northern Division.

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Chair, Alvick Maharaj says many people are interested in how the elections are conducted and ways the process can be improved.

Maharaj says a lot of submissions have been received as well on the registration of voters and how the process can be made convenient to those in the rural areas.

Maharaj says all concerns will be considered in their final report to be tabled in Parliament.

The Committee conducted consultations at seven locations in Macuata last week and will continue in Bua, Cakaudrove and Taveuni this week.

The bills currently before the Committee are the Electoral (Amendment) Bill, Electoral (Registration of Voters) (Amendment) Bill and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

These bills will aim to amend the Electoral Act 2014, Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012 and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, respectively.