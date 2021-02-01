Positive responses to Electoral Bills

There have been positive responses from the rural communities to the public consultations on the three electoral bills.

Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Law, and Order Chair, Alvick Maharaj says they have had healthy engagements during their sessions around the outer rural Labasa areas.

The three bills before the Committee are the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Electoral (Registration of Voters) (Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Maharaj says the majority of the issues discussed centred on the voting aspect of the general elections.

He adds there were also some concerns over party politics, donations, and declaration of assets.

“People were more interested in how to vote, where to vote when to vote, and ensuring their vote is not invalid when they do cast their votes.”

The three bills before the Committee will aim to amend the Electoral Act 2014, Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012, and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, respectively.

The consultations continue in Bua and Cakaudrove next week.