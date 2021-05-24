Home

News

Positive response to understanding root causes of VAWG

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 1:03 pm

The online national survey which was launched in May on the National Action Plan has received an overwhelming response.

The survey is a strategy to reach more people across Fiji and enhance public participation in the national consultations.

The survey responses have been positive in relation to participants’ understanding of what causes violence against women and girls.

This was revealed in the National Dialogue and Talanoa Progress Report launched today.

97 percent of participants agree that men and women should be valued equally in society, similarly, 90 percent of participants agree that it is unacceptable for men to use violence against women and girls.

94 percent of participants have also agreed that violence against women and girls is preventable.

The report states that these findings are encouraging because they point to increased openness, willingness and understanding that is needed to root out gender equality and stop violence before it starts.

As of December 1st, 370 people have completed the survey, the majority of the respondents are female at 77 percent.

