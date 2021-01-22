Positive reactions to Commission briefing

Political parties did not give away much about their first 2022 General Election briefing with the Electoral Commission.

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Gavoka only saying that issues were raised during the three hour meeting.

Just about every party expressed their views on how things happened last time and the way forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Hope Party Leader Roko Tupou Draunidalo stated that all political parties are responsible for ensuring that there is a higher voter turnout in the last two elections.

A sentiment that FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum agrees with.

A lot of millennials can get put off things very easily in terms of the political system so it’s in the interest of all political parties to get people to come and vote.

Some political parties continue to question electoral processes but Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this will be ironed out over time.

It’s all based on improvement. Going forward we want to have more meetings so that going forward with the parties we can improve service delivery.

The next Electoral Commission briefing is in June.