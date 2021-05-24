Home

Positive investments recorded in Fiji

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 6:00 am
Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali. [File Photo]

The Department of Town and Country Planning has last month alone processed nine major development projects valued at $48.8m.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says this comprises local and foreign investors and is a classic example of continued investor confidence.

He says local and foreign investors are targeting five key sectors to spend their money on which include Agriculture, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Service, Wholesale and Retail services.

Shaheen Ali says last year, the Ministry identified 90 new investment projects that were going through the necessary approvals.

“The figure of 13.9m includes reinvestment by foreigners, and new domestic investors as well and according to the figures, it has created 614 new jobs.”

In the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, 14 new projects have been registered valued at $298m.

“We’re also looking at 19 projects valued at $30.3 million that are in development or implementation stages, in the same period, 11 domestic investment projects with a total value of $26 million were also realized.”

The Ministry is confident that its bizFIJI 2.0 project will significantly change the applications and approvals landscape in Fiji. They are moving step by step from identifying and eliminating unnecessary and bureaucratic processes.

