Positive future for the Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited

The Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited has the capacity to do more exploration and development of new mineral ore blocks.

This comes after the opening of the new Dolphin Shaft deepening project which will increase hoisting capacity and produce more ore blocks for export purposes.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate reminded the workers of the important role the mining sector plays in our current and future economic development.

The Minister also commended the workers for their commitment and dedication.

“We indeed have a world-class mining workforce here in Vatukoula and testament to this is the number of Fijians holding senior management positions in this mine and those that began their career here and have moved on to leadership positions in other mining projects or entities in-country as well as overseas.”

Usamate, however, says more work is needed to review the current operating procedure.

This is to ensure Fiji’s mining sector remains competitive in the international market as the economic output will raise contributions in our Gross Domestic Product.