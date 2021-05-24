Position of Chiefs not compromised, GCC not coming back

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has assured traditional leaders that their position in society will not be compromised as he stands firm that under his leadership the Great Council of Chiefs will not return.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama highlighted the Opposition conveniently hides the fact that the GCC was introduced by foreign colonial powers and has no significance to democratic leadership.

The Prime Minister says the decision to abolish the Great Council of Chiefs in 2012 was for the betterment of all iTaukei.

Article continues after advertisement

“We made the decision considering the vast majority of Fijians who agree to remove the GCC, those that want every Fijians to be treated equally and that everyone benefits from developments and that is the foundation of our leadership.”

Almost a decade after the GCC was dissolved, Bainimarama says the decision was the right one, and he has no regrets.

“The abolishment has benefited many Fijians and if the Opposition is to be in power, there would be a delay in development and I won’t let that happen.”

The Prime Minister assured chiefs that they remain an important part of the nation and they will always keep their leadership positions among the Vanua.

“No one will take away your position in our society, you have an important role to play but the GCC was part of the old way of leadership. It cannot be a barrier to our national progress. The Opposition says other meetings including district, and provincial meetings are of no use, I say to them, these meetings are important and will not be removed.”

Bainimarama says the issue of the GCC has been settled and there is no need to dig up the past.