Port of Suva wins award for oceania’s best cruise terminal

The Port of Suva has again won the awards of Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2022 at the World Cruise Awards, two years in a row now.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited states, the Port of Suva was up against the Port of New Castle (Australia), Port of Auckland (New Zealand), and Sydney Harbour (Australia). Fiji also won Oceania’s Best Cruise Destination 2022.

The World Cruise awards is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the cruise industry.

The World Cruise Awards aims to foster growth, innovations, and best practice in the cruise sector on a global scale. Its program covers a full spectrum of the global cruise sector.

Categories include Best Cruise Line, Oceania’s Best Cruise Destination which Fiji also won for 2022, Best Cruise Terminal, Best Cruise Travel Agency, and Best River Cruise Ship.

Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands.

The results for this year’s winners followed a year-long search for the world’s learning cruise brands.

Votes were cast by cruise industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.