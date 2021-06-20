Home

News

Ports Corporation closes wharf

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 26, 2021 7:12 am

Muaiwalu Wharf in Walu Bay, Suva has been closed until further notice as a precaution after employees on two Goundar Shipping vessels tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji Ports Corporation confirms this move will control any further spread of the virus at the port operations level while they assess and improve measures for all premises, wharves and jetties.

The first vessel arrived the evening of June 23rd and the second vessel on the 25th of June. Crew and passengers were asked to stay onboard, and no unloading operation was to be conducted until clearance by the Ministry of Health.

The Corporation says their team is working with the Ministry of Transport on new procedures for operations and safe COVID measures.

None of the FPCL staff that were working on the wharf at the time of the incident came into contact with vessel crew and passengers.

