Portable rice mill brings relief for Volivoli rice farmers

The hassle of travelling to Tavua town to harvest rice will now become a thing of the past for rice farmers of Volivoli in Ra.

This comes after Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, handed over a portable rice mill to 18 farmers of the Volivoli Rice Farmers Cluster yesterday.

Dr Reddy says the ministry’s main objective is to revitalize the rice industry and help farmers improve their self-sufficiency.

Article continues after advertisement

Volivoli Rice Farmers Cluster President Dinesh Kumar Lal says over the past 10 years, farmers have been milling their rice harvests in Tavua, which is 40 kilometres away from Volivoli.

He says the donation by the Minister is a relief for the farmers, who no longer have to travel afar to harvest their rice.