News

Port security part of MSAF training

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 15, 2022 12:45 pm
Suva Ports. [File Photo]

Narcotics, human trafficking and illegal trade were some of the major topics discussed during the four days seminar on Port Facility Security Assessments & Port Facility Security Plans.

Maritime Safety Authority Manager Ships Inspection, Captain Sesoni Komaisoso says the training in collaboration with the US Coast Guard will help strengthen security at our ports.

Captain Komaisoso says it’s also a way forward for MSAF and other stakeholders in ensuring that our Ports are safe and compliant.

“The main aim of this course is to enhance our board security measures and how the ISPS Code can be properly implemented and how the port facility plans can be drawn up and be improved on. Our part that we play is to ensure that we follow procedures, to follow the right process in clearing the vessels that come our way.”

Captain Komaisoso says the training is also a way forward for MSAF as it also highlights the needs of the officers.

Other stakeholders who were part of the training included officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and MSAF.

