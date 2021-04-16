Port congestion remains a challenge

The Fiji Ports Terminal experiences congestion from time to time which affects the trading pace and the port availability.

Head of Corporate Services, Salesh Kumar says the limited berthing opportunity makes it hard for port calls to be accommodated.

Kumar adds some challenges are beyond their control.

“You know, if you have consistent four or five vessels calling you and you have limited berth and you know they have to anchor out and wait for us to service these. These are some of the things we might have to look into in the future.”

Kumar highlighted that anchoring out at sea is not an option as many cargo vessels work on tight schedules.