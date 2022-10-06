Pornography influencing factor to juvenile rape cases

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center believes the recent rape cases which involved minors are a result of patriarchal norms and exposure to pornography.

Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says FWCC is shocked at the latest data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in particular, two teenage boys who were charged with alleged rape and sexual assault charges.

Ali says there is little child protection in the community.

“We believe and know from our communities, communities that we visit and so on that, there is a lot of exposure to pornography, particularly to the internet and the access everybody has and they are learning, children learn quickly and they want to experiment.”

Ali says she is also concerned that of the 43 people charged, 12 were juveniles.

She adds that it’s also concerning that in the majority of rape cases, the perpetrators and victims are related.