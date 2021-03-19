Pornography contributes to rape: Ali

Access to online pornography sites is one of the major contributing factors to the rise in rape cases.

A rape analysis carried out by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement reveals that the age of the perpetrators and the victims are getting younger.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator, Shamima Ali says many people including the youth view these pornographic videos and pictures that make them want to practice what they’re watching.

“For young people, they are just practicing what they are watching and hearing. Watching pornography is a contributing factor and not a cause.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has launched a nationwide anti-rape campaign after a lapse of 11 years to create justice for those women who have fallen victims to rape and domestic violence.