News

Population increase affecting water supply

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:30 am

The Water Authority of Fiji says the Rewa River Water Supply Project will cater to the exponential increase in population between the Suva-Nausori corridors.

WAF with the assistance of the Fijian Government and various partners is carrying out this project.

The increase in population in this corridor is putting immense pressure on the water supply

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says this increase in demand is now affecting residents in Lakena Number One Hill in Nausori who are facing disruptions since November last year.

Soderberg says they’ve put in temporary measures to address the crisis.

He adds Lakena Hill Number One is of the highest areas within the supply zone, with other areas roughly at road level elevation.

Soderberg says as an elevated area, supply is heavily dependent on the level of water retained within the Raralevu Reservoir,

He ensures that once the Rewa River Water Supply Project finishes they will be able to supply at least 40 megacities of water a day which will cater to the increasing demand from customers.

 

 

