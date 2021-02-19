Population in Kadavu increasing

The population on Kadavu is increasing rapidly as people in the urban areas are choosing to move permanently to the island.

A recent survey has revealed that those laid off due to COVID-19 are now engaging in Yaqona farming and setting up small businesses on the island.

Roko Tui Kadavu Kitione Raibevu says data shows that more people prefer to live in their villages.

“People are moving back into the island because of the increase in the price of Kava. Also due to COVID-19 there was so many job losses some of the Kadavu natives they were working in hotels – in the tourism sector. They moved back into the island and start to utilize the land so the population has increased.”

Raibevu says their main focus is assist those who are unemployed by allowing them to return and use the land available.

“We are also advising if they are living on the mainland, in Viti Levu if they are unemployed or going through challenges its better off you come back.”

The increase in population was discussed at the Bose Ni Vanua over the weekend, where traditional leaders agreed to welcome back their people and help contribute to island’s development.