Pope Francis greets Fijian President

[Source: Vatican News]

Pope Francis received in audience at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, the President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere.

The Vatican News reports that the Fijian President met afterwards with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the “cordial” discussion “focused on various themes of a regional nature, particularly the urgent issue of climate change, the humanitarian dimension, and the need for greater commitment to protect the common home.”



The Pope and the President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere

The Pope and the President also spoke about the “good relations existing between the Holy See and Fiji and the contribution of the Catholic Church to the life and development of the country”.