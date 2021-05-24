Home

News

Poor uptake of contraceptives: Ram

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 5:40 am
Renata Ram. [Photo Credit: RNZ]

UNAIDS Country Director for the Pacific Renata Ram says there is relatively low use of contraceptives despite efforts to raise awareness.

The Ministry of Health recorded 151 new cases of HIV last year, the highest annual infection since the first reported case in 1989.

Ram says the poor uptake of contraceptives is compounded by a new emerging threat, the sharing of uncleaned needles.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are high numbers of STI’s as well, which are more symptomatic and show up at the clinic first before HIV. These numbers are very high, which indicates very low condom use.”

Since 2010, there has been a 116 percent increase in new infections, according to UNAIDS.

COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic itself impacted awareness of HIV/AIDS.

However, Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says antiretroviral drugs used to manage HIV have come through.

There were 25 HIV-related deaths last year, including a child.

 

