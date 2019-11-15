Poor rubbish disposal a major concern

The careless disposal of rubbish is a major concern for the Ministry of Environment.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy stresses that people should dispose of off rubbish safely to ensure the environment remains pristine.

While commemorating World Cleanup Day at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi, Dr Reddy said sustainable living is everyone’s responsibility.

“To promote a healthy living space we should not dump rubbish around the mangrove areas, around the public spaces, whether it is on the seafront or alongside the road or near a park. We must ensure that we are responsible about the waste that we are generating.”

The Minister says a clean environment is conducive to healthy living, encouraging Fijians to take a stand and be part of the solution and not add to pollution.