Poor response to PRB rent waiver

The Minister for Housing says a very small number of Public Rental Board tenants have applied for rent waiver under the COVID-19 relief assistance.

Premila Kumar says there are over 1,600 tenants in PRB flats and this indicates that people are trying their best to pay rent.

For those who are not able to pay, the rent waiver will be extended.

However, Kumar has expressed disappointment on certain issues highlighted to her.

“Recently I was in Vakatora flats and it was quite disappointing because there were families who can pay only $5, barely $20 a month but then we found that there was liquor on the premises so that means you can afford all that but you can’t afford your rent.”

She stresses they want to help people who genuinely need assistance.