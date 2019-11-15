Poor construction standard highlighted in NDMO assessment

National Disaster Management Tropical Cyclone Harold assessment highlighted poor construction standards resulting in houses being destroyed.

The Housing Minister also shared the same sentiments adding that building a house in most part of the country nowadays is about affordability instead of standard.

Rural and Maritime Island Development Minister Inia Seruiratu says most people in the rural and maritime islands modify their houses to suit their budget.

Article continues after advertisement

“When people build their own homes, unfortunately in some instances they don’t build to standard. It’s a question of affordability”.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says this is also common in informal settlements where community members and relatives come together to build a house.

“Whatever knowledge they have, they use it to put up a house and we have seen in this informal sector that I’ve termed it, this sector when the houses are drawn built, and their focus is how you can reduce the cost. The design of the roof is not taken into consideration.They try to choose a simple design which is a flat roof which minimum strapping”.

Both Ministries say their housing rehabilitation process for those whose houses were destroyed by the recent Cyclone will be focused on improving building standards.