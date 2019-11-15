Poor accessibility hinders agricultural productivity

Poor accessibility has been a long-standing issue faced by farmers and Fijians in the district of Dogotuki in Macuata.

District representative Laisiasa Lewabeci says the issue has de-motivated the farmers to diversify their agricultural products due to the limited pathway to various markets.

Lewabeci adds talks are underway with relevant arms of government and NGOs to render some form of assistance.

“At times farmers spend over $200 to transport their produce to the market with less profit earned. Most of the agricultural produce are for our consumption. Besides, farmers in the district also need technical advice to boost agriculture productivity here in Dogotuki.”

District Development Head Atonio Alekisa says the farmers’ association is fundraising to build new farm roads.

He is urging farmers to refrain from relying on the government considering the current economic situation.

“We are not going to back down. We will ensure that funds are collected to boost accessibility. This will ensure that our products are transported on time to various markets in Labasa, other parts of Fiji, and hopefully to other countries. We are optimistic of overcoming this issue.”

This concern was raised during the Dogotuki tikina meeting and will be presented during the Macuata provincial council meeting.