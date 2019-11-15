Pon Sami receives keys to his new home

76-year-old Pon Sami of Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa yesterday received the keys to his new home.

Non-government Organisation, Being Helping Hands Fiji made Sami’s dream a reality after discovering the struggle Sami was faced with.

Sami has been living in an unfathomable condition after his wife’s passing in 2015.

NGO Founder, Razia Mohammed says now they can sleep peacefully in the night knowing that Sami is safe in his own house.

“The best part is that happiness on Nana’s face after seeing the house, we hope we are going to inspire more people to come out of their comfort zone and see someone who is suffering in silence and be their voice and try to help them out”.

Sami’s struggle was brought to light during Diwali last year and the NGO responded immediately by supplying him groceries and now they complete that promise by building him a proper home.