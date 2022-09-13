We Unite Fiji processes candidates’ applications

We Unite Fiji party says it is currently processing more than 35 candidate applications.

General Secretary, Sokoveti Mawalu says they hope to field 55 candidates in this year’s General Election.

According to Mawalu, they provide platforms for many people who are interested in directly participating in politics.

“Most of them are farmers who live with their voters. The only two from other political parties that have contested in an election are Mr. Nadalo and Mr Vunivalu.”

Mawalu adds that the party wants to foster unity throughout Fiji’s political spectrum.

“But for us at We Unite Fiji, we’re not here to tarnish anyone’s reputation or to attack other political parties.”

The Party is primarily made up of farmers from the Nadroga province.

Interested candidates can still apply to join the party before the application window closes in October.