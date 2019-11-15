We did not name MPs: SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has denied that anyone from within the Party named 8 Members of Parliament who are being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This has led to more questions about how the names were leaked since FICAC has told FBC News that it does not divulge these details during the course of the investigations.

It adds that it is beyond their control if the suspects or their respective parties wish to do so as a matter of transparency.

Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says their stand is that the MPs are innocent until proven guilty.

“We took the position that we weren’t going to name them publicly, and our first responsibility was to help them. I couldn’t reach them by phone, they were out of Suva – still making their way to parliament. The fact that they’re on the front page of the newspaper, what can we say; anything that’s confidential finds its way to the newspapers”.

SODELPA MPs Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Aseri Radrodro, Salote Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanito-bua, Peceli Vosanibola and Simione Rasova have been named in the Fiji Sun today.

It is alleged that these MPs, along with Vijen Prakash of FijiFirst breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act by applying for, and receiving travel and accommodation allowances when they did not qualify for the same.

FICAC officers conducted a search at the SODELPA Headquarters yesterday to obtain information and documentation relating to Party membership, and registration relating to residential addresses of the MPs in question.