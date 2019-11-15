We are stronger united says Unity Fiji Party Leader

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube has welcomed the invitation by Minister For Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to work together to bring Fiji out of this deep crisis.

The former Governor of the Reserve Bank was replying to the statement issued by Sayed-Khaiyum where he urged everyone to work together to build confidence.

Narube says they are willing to work with the Economy Ministry, the RBF and others to put together the best rescue package given the circumstances that we face.

He adds many have been calling for such a united effort to fight this COVID-19 crisis that has devastated the economy and affected 100,000 workers.

The Leaders states the surest and fastest way to restore investor and business confidence is to put together a credible and clear roadmap for the next 12 months of the measures that Government will take to firstly, ease the suffering of many families, pull the economy up as soon as possible and put the economy on a firmer foundation for sustainable growth in the future

He adds we are much stronger united.