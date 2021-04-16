Waqanika weighs into SODELPA debate

SODELPA MP Tanya Waqanika is the latest party member to speak out about issues causing a rift in the party.

She has posted on her social media page that the Kadavu constituency was banned from the party management board because it did not comply with the SODELPA constitution.

Waqanika adds the Kadavu executives and the party secretariat are now working together to ensure that party constituency becomes compliant and have taken a proactive approach to resolve the matter.

She adds the problem does not rest with the Party Secretariat.

Waqanika also says once a constituency branch is established, an AGM is convened and the party secretariat is required to oversee the elections to ensure compliance of the SODELPA Constitution.

The Secretariat, according to the MP is not involved in the set-up of any 28 constituency branches as it is responsibility of the constituency executives.